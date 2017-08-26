Halifax v Guisley

Halifax take on Guisley on Saturday 26th August, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

It’s great that these teams from the lower leagues get exposure, that much cannot be denied, but you do wonder who it was that decided two of the least interesting and talented National League teams should be shown on TV today. Halifax and Guisley are the kind of sides that exist so others can finish above them, at least they are right now, and that doesn’t bode well for the game as a spectacle.

Still, if you are from one of these fine areas of England, give it a watch, it might be a bit of fun.

