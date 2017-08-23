Hajduk Split v Everton

Hajduk Split take on Everton on Wednesday 23rd August, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on IVT4.

While Liverpool have struggled to sign the players they want, Everton have quietly gone about their business and basically done what they wanted to, aside from losing their best player, which was inevitable but still not good. Keane, Sig, and Rooney have all added elements that the club didn’t have last year, and are just the players to make an impact at this level of European competition.

Beating Hajduk should be fairly simple for Koemen and his boys, but as with West Ham they will have to deal with the pressure of knowing a win is expected, and carries no credit.

Hajduk Split v Everton is LIVE on ITV4.