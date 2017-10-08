Gillingham v Portsmouth

Gillingham take on Portsmouth on Sunday 8th October, 2017, with kickoff at 14:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It seems as though these games are scheduled far enough in advance that predicting where the teams will be in the table is not possible. Either that, or the people in charge at Sky Sports just really hate those from Kent, and want to make sure they are reminded that the closest thing the county has to a credible team is the Gills, in all their grubby glory.

Portsmouth are a bit better off, but it’s not by so much that their season can be considered much of a success either, so don’t expect fireworks.

