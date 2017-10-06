Georgia v Wales

Georgia take on Wales on Friday 6th October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

There is a fair bit of worry in the Welsh press about the fact that their best player and talisman Gareth Bale will miss this game through injury, but things have improved light years from the previous two decades. Former stars like Ryan Giggs showed about as much loyalty to their nation as Giggs did to his brother, and the likes of Bale turning up and caring just shows what great work has been done.

Now they need to beat Georgia to be certain of their spot in the top two of the Group D table, and can do so with a good performance.

