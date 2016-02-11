Gent v Spurs

Gent take on Spurs on Thursday 16th February, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 3.

Spurs have had some disappointing European results of late, even the most Sol-hating, Bucks-living diehard would have to admit that, but if they don’t go through against Gent it will be a scandal. We’ve seen the club refuse to try and win these games in the past by putting out uncompetitive teams, but the rules have changed and you aren’t supposed to be able to do that anymore.

That is not to disrespect Gent, but they are up against it tonight. Wembley, Thursday and other excuses will have to be left at home this evening, sorry Poch.

