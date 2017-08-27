Fylde v Barrow

Fylde take on Barrow on Sunday 27th August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Lower league football being on TV is great, there is no getting away from that. It gives folk who might never otherwise have that Sky Sports moment in their careers a massive boost, it sends money trickling down the tree and it supports the development of the stars of tomorrow, but it does seem like the guys scheduling and picking the matches are taking a fairly haphazard approach right now.

You see, neither Fylde or Barrow are in much form, with the two teams side by side in the bottom third, so there is a chance this will be poor just going off that.

Fylde v Barrow is LIVE on BT Sport.