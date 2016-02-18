Fulham v Spurs

Fulham take on Spurs on Sunday 19th February, 2017, with kickoff at 14:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

Fulham used to take on Tottenham in the Premier League, in one of the many and various derbies that London has to offer, but they’ve been relegated and stripped of a lot of their young talent and today there is a huge gap between the clubs. On the other hand, Spurs are only good sometimes, and in Europe showed just how bad they can be when the likes of Kane and Alli don’t get the run of the ball.

Still, if they lose it would be a surprise, even after Gent, so Fulham are your choice if you need a shock.

Fulham v Spurs is LIVE on BBC 1.