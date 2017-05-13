Fulham v Reading

Fulham take on Reading on Saturday 13th May, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

There were five points between third place Reading and Fulham, who finished the regular season in the final playoff spot, but as is so often the case, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Fulham didn’t lose any of their last six matches in the league, overtaking Leeds to steal the limelight, while Reading probably felt good about third but sad they couldn’t make second.

As a result, the momentum will be as important as the players on show, and of course there is very little between them in terms of pure quality anyway, so expect a tight, high class contest here.

Fulham v Reading is LIVE on Sky Sports 2.