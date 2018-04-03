Fulham v Leeds

Fulham take on Leeds on Tuesday 3rd April, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

A lot of former Leeds players made their way to Chelsea rather than develop at Elland Road, and today you’ll have heard of very few of them as a result. Due to this, maybe, some of the hotter young properties at Fulham decided to stick in the Championship this season and develop playing first team football, and it seems to be working out for their left winger in particular.

These are two big teams with decent sized fan bases, but they are not in the position they would like and will want to fix that faster than Jeremy Corbyn deletes his social media accounts.

