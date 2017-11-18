Fulham v Derby

Fulham take on Derby on Saturday 18th November, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport.

Seventh takes on seventeenth in another absolutely thrilling encounter from the Championship, packed with import and meaning. Seriously, whoever is responsible for picking exciting, impactful games to show has had a really difficult time of late, with so many matches seeming to focus on that battle for the nothing spots in the middle of the table.

Still, Derby are close enough to the top six that they can arguably be considered interesting at least, and that will have to do for now. Going off form, there is a good chance they’ll be three points better off by the final whistle too.

