France v Wales

France take on Wales on Friday 10th November, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC Wales.

When it comes to the wonder of rugby union and the Six Nations, France and Wales have form for producing great games, but this is not rugby. This is football, where Wales are punching above their weight if they even make it to a big competition, and France have a huge amount of talent but none of the trophies to go with it. Well, I suppose that is the same in both games.

Still, this could be a really interesting contest, even if it’s just a friendly, and therefore unlikely to be played at full tilt.

