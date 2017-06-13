France v England

France take on England on Tuesday 13th June, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on ITV.

England versus France is the kind of game that looks a mismatch on paper, with the favour firmly with the blues, and if that isn’t the case on the pitch it will be a surprise. England, captained by tryhard goodlad Harry Kane, will seek to match or just get close to their opponents, who are currently overburdened with young talent and have a decent boss to boot.

In contrast, we will have Gary Cahill in defence, probably Joe Hart in goal and Gareth Southgate as manager. If that doesn’t fill you with dread, fair play, you’re a braver soul than most.

