Forest v Villa

Forest take on Villa on Saturday 4th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

A long time ago, games between Forest and Villa were some of the biggest in the land, but times have changed and what was once glorious has become something else. Villa are ten points off the top six going into the second half of the season, which is poor, and Forest are three points back on their foes for the day, hoping the relegation battle doesn’t become much more personal for them.

Forest have lost six of their last ten but won two of their last three, while Villa haven’t won in five games and look pretty desperate.

