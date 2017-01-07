Forest v Arsenal

Forest take on Arsenal on Sunday 7th January, 2017, with kickoff at 16:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

A recent survey said Arsenal are the second biggest club in the world behind Manchester City, or maybe it was some research into their financial state. When it comes to war chests there is no doubt the Gunners have as impressive a financial bust as any club, but their squad betrays the fact that frugality will only get you so far, and you have to speculate to accumulate.

As for Forest, their heyday was long ago, but if the away team go with the youngsters it could still be a chance for the smaller side to nick a famous and lucrative victory.

