Forest Green v Tranmere

Forest Green take on Tranmere on Sunday 14th May, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

The semi finals in the National League are over, and we now have our two remaining team that will attempt to make it into the football league proper. Having said that, this is one of those truly arbitrary lines in the game, with little separating the quality in this division and the one above, save the cut of Sky TV money you at least receive when you’re in the bigger boy leagues.

These games are awesome for the fans, and the atmosphere should be pretty exceptional as a result of the fun, family, friend and fricking huge amount of beer drunk.

