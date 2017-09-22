Forest Green v Swindon

Forest Green take on Swindon on Friday 22nd September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This isn’t quite top v bottom, but with Forest Green down in 22nd and Swindon enjoying a place in the top eight it has the feel of a mismatch about it nonetheless. For the men in red, it will be a tough game as they are favourites but playing away from home, while the Robin Hoods (no idea if that is their nickname but it should be) are going to be nervous.

With nothing else to fill your Friday evening, tuning in here isn’t a bad idea, and you should see a bit of a contest at least.

Forest Green v Swindon is LIVE on Sky Sports.