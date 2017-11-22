FC Qarabag v Chelsea

Qarabag take on Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd November, 2017, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Ah, Qarabag, the home of elite sport and totally not anything near anything corrupt at all, innit? Sorry, was watching Kingsmen last night and channelled some Eggsy, but the men from Kings Road really need to beat up their hosts today if they want to be sure of making it out of a frankly difficult group, maybe too difficult in context.

For Roma, Chelsea and Atletico to all be in this group while United’s group has four also-rans is weird, right? Not just me. Either way, a win here will put the Blues within touching distance of the next round.

