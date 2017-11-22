FC Basel v Man Utd

Basel take on Man Utd on Wednesday 22nd November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

With Basel, Benfica and CSKA Moscow in their group, Manchester United have obviously enjoyed their Champions League experience so far, winning all four games and generally topping the table. This is what should happen when a team capable of spending hundreds of millions meets a few minnows, but it does raise questions about the way the groups are drawn, given the huge imbalance we see.

United are already though, but a win or draw here would mean they top the group with a game left to go, which is not a bad result at all.

