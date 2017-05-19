Falkirk v Dundee Utd

Falkirk take on Dundee Utd on Friday 19th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

The playoffs are a different beast in Scotland to some extent, but when you get right down to it they are all just trying to improve their lot and get to the highest possible level, regardless of starting position. Dundee United and Falkirk are unlikely to win the Scottish Premiership next season, but a place at the top table would be great for clubs that don’t always eat as well as they might like.

This game therefore comes with a lot of pressure, and that doesn’t always make for a great spectacle, but it might turn this into an absolute cracker too, you never know.

