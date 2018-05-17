Exeter v Lincoln

Exeter take on Lincoln on Thursday 17th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’s been quite the year for Lincoln already, who made it all the way to Wembley before things went wrong there, and now they have a chance to double up on trips to the new ground. Soon, it might be owned by an American dude and we’ll have playoffs around the nation, which would be a good thing, but for now all things lead to that bit of London that is mainly car parks.

Exeter as a team haven’t done as much, and Exeter as a town is on the slide, so they need this win to bring them back up a touch, but that won’t matter one iota.

