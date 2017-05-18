Exeter v Carlisle

Exeter take on Carlisle on Thursday 18th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports Red Button.

The first leg of this tie ended in a draw, but it was anything other than cagey. Carlisle and Exeter split six goals between them in that game, and come into this knowing the fans will probably be expecting more of that crazy attacking stuff before ninety minutes in the sunshine at a Wembley rocking harder than Ted Nugent having a difficult poo.

Still, it could go the other way, and that would be a shame, except we’re guaranteed at least some kind of result and therefore reaction too. Don’t miss this one if you want a bit of frivolous fun and some goals.

