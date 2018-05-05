Everton v Southampton

Everton take on Southampton on Saturday 5th May, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

To say this season has been a failure for these two clubs would be a missed opportunity to probably misuse the word ‘hubris’. At the start of term, they were a pair of proud teams, strutting around and proclaiming things, mainly about Liverpool if truth be told. Now, they have failed/lost their best player, and need to start over next term, with new component parts.

Both teams have changed managers, and rumour has it one will again this summer, which is going to come as a shock to Sam Allardyce judging by the way he’s been talking to the press.

