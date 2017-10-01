Everton v Burnley

Everton take on Burnley on Sunday 1st October, 2017, with kickoff at 14:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Since the summer, when Ronald Koeman was essentially given a blank cheque to go out and buy whoever he wanted, Everton have looked pretty awful in all competitions. Their pacy players occupy the bench while overpaid and overrated number 10s like Rooney and Gylfi trundle around the pitch, looking about as effective as Katie Hopkins’ attempts to imitate a human, if not as offensive.,

That is the real problem for the Ev, a lack of offensive impetus, and it’s not coming from anywhere new until at least January. Panic?

