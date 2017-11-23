Everton v Atalanta

Everton take on Atalanta on Thursday 23rd November, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05.

Everton started this season with so much optimism, having spent a decent amount over the summer on a few names, most noticeably Wayne Rooney. As is so often the way though, things didn’t go to plan, and rather than dominating their home town and given Koeman a platform to eventually manage Barcelona, they are in the bottom half, out of Europe and have given big Ron a perfect springboard to be West Ham boss.

This game is a dead rubber as the Blues are already out, but their youngsters should be able to get good experience for future campaigns.

