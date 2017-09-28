Everton v Apollon Limassol

Everton take on Limassol on Thursday 28th September, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The summer was a fun one for Everton fans, who enjoyed a huge amount of bragging about how much their team had spent, how amazingly they were going to do as a result, and how Liverpool would have to get used to a new status quo. At the time of writing, they are just outside the relegation zone after Oumar Niasse rescued a win for them against Bournemouth, having been written off and insulted by Koeman over the summer.

A win over Limassol would be nice, and with silverware looking unlikely they might need ever victory they can get.

