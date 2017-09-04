England v Slovakia

England take on Slovakia on Monday 4th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on ITV.

The win over Malta may have said 4-0, which is only slightly below average, but in reality Gareth Southgate’s side were utter dross in the game against the minnows, and serious questions should be asked about the manager’s future. A win over Slovakia would be a start, but this England team is clearly so far from being ready to perform against good sides that the end won’t even be visible on the horizon.

Still, the fans will sing if we win, and that seems to be all Southgate needs to overlook the giant issues at the heart of the current side.

