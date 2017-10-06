Eire v Moldova

Republic of Ireland take on Moldova on Friday 6th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The other game in this group is between the Republic, who sit a single point behind Wales in the table, and bottom side Moldova, proud collectors of just two points to this point. The Republic are obviously burdened by some really worrying factors, not least the fact Roy Keane is on the staff, but this current squad is fairly limited in terms of absolute ability anyway.

A win here would keep them in the conversation, but beyond that will be hard to achieve with the current management structure the players must endure.

