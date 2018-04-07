Ebbsfleet v Macclesfield

Ebbsfleet take on Macclesfield on Saturday 7th April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

A team that is more famous for being a train station takes on a team known as Macclesfield, as your weekend of football begins. It is often the case that the TV guys open with a match from the National League, and these are rarely dull with those on the pitch super hyped to get their time in front of the camera and show what they are capable of.

We may have been a touch facetious about the away team, but they are arguably the best non-League team in Britain right now, and have a great chance of a win here.

