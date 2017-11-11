Ebbsfleet v Leyton Orient

Ebbsfleet take on Leyton Orient on Saturday 11th November, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Sure, you’re probably thinking to yourself, there aren’t many good games on this weekend due to the international break, but the TV folks won’t let me down. We’ll get something really interesting from the lower divisions, no doubt, a game that really shows not just the passion and desire, but also the quality of those leagues, that so often have to sit back and watch the Premier boys enjoy the limelight.

You’d be wrong though. Ebbsfleet and Leyton Orient are both rubbish, and neither are remotely close to the top of the table. Such is life.

