Dunfermline v St Mirren

Dunfermline take on St Mirren on Friday 26th January, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

First plays third here today, but like in the top division there is something of a gap between the best and the rest. St Mirren are eight points ahead of Dundee United in second, and a full fifteen ahead of today’s opponent Dunfermline, with just two points dropped in their last five games. That is some scary form to be coming in with, to be sure.

The home side are on decent form themselves, but have dropped points recently, making this one of the most interesting matches taking place anywhere this weekend, and hardest to predict.

Dunfermline v St Mirren is LIVE on BT Sport.