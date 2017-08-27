Dundee v Hibs

Dundee take on Hibs on Sunday 27th August, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

After three games in the Scottish Premiership, Hibs are fifth, with two wins from three games, which isn’t too bad. Not to put too fine a point on it, but their opponents today are currently sitting on zero points from the same number of games, and that is less than ideal, so you can expect either a reaction or a rollover today, depending on how Dundee respond.

Whoever wins will be happy, but for Hibs it is a chance to establish themselves as one of the top clubs early, which would be useful.

Dundee v Hibs is LIVE on Sky Sports.