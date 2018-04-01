Dundee v Hearts

Dundee take on Hearts on Sunday 1st April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Most teams in the Scottish Premier League have played thirty games by now, and for these two those have not been time that well spent. Hearts are at least safe from relegation, but Dundee hover just a single spot above that zone and have won just one of their last five, losing the other four along the way. Things could be better, put simply.

Hearts have a slightly better recent record, but it’s only slightly, and with them as the away team here we are all tied up in the mediocrity of tight games in Scottish football.

