Dundee v Hamilton

Dundee take on Hamilton on Thursday 25th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

Some kind of playoff malarkey is going on up north right now, although you’d never know it from the headlines, which seem to focus exclusively on the former Liverpool manager taking the club that Roy Keane used to play for through an entire season without defeat in the league, as a tribute to the Arsenal invincibles. Sorry if you didn’t get that.

Anyway, after the thrilling way United decided to play zero risk football against a bunch of Dutch teenagers in the Europa, this is probably at least going to be more entertaining than last night.

Dundee v Hamilton is LIVE on BT Sport 1.