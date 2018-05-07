Dundee Utd v Livingston

Dundee take on Livingston on Monday 7th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

This game is listed as a Scottish Premiership Playoff game, so it will surprise you to learn neither side is actually in the Scottish Premiership at this point in time. I suppose that is a ploy to make people more interested than they otherwise might be, but it’s also easy to be cynical and say you don’t care that much about which side will go down in twelve months…

Dundee are in the unenviable situation of having their neighbours in the league above too, so expect them to be hungry for parity with the next-doors.

