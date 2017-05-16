Dundee Utd v Falkirk

Dundee Utd take on Falkirk on Tuesday 16th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

The Scottish Championship is coming to a close and the games are becoming slightly more interesting as a result, which is nice. Dundee United and Falkirk are set to meet here in the first leg of the playoffs to see who will have a chance to join the elite, with both sides having fairly fresh memories of their last stay above.

We could see United face off against their neighbours if all goes well, and that would be a sight to see indeed, but there a few games to be played before that becomes a possibility and they start here.

