Doncaster v Portsmouth

Doncaster take on Portsmouth on Thursday 5th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

With cup football up ahead Sky were clearly keen to get a bit of league action on your screens to make sure you weren’t full to the bring with cheery corporate product, and today our tribute comes from League Two. Doncaster are flying at present, leading the way on 49 points, and they will want to continue the run of four games undefeated that they’ve put together.

In their way stand Portsmouth, so long of the Premier League but now of the top four in League Two, and they’ll certainly be no pushovers judging by their five games unbeaten in this competition.

Doncaster v Portsmouth is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.