Doncaster v Bradford

Doncaster take on Bradford on Monday 19th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on SKY SPORTS.

At a certain point in your life, your memory will start to act a little bit like an old laptop. Information you know is stored in it, like who Doncaster are playing tonight, will no longer show up, apparently filtered out by time, the onset of extreme exhaustion and maybe just a tiny bit of all the stupid things we did when we didn’t know what being old felt like.

In fairness to this writer’s brain though, neither of these sides is having a remarkable season, both are outside the playoff spots, and for that reason it’s not the most important League One has to offer.

