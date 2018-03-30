Derby v Sunderland

Derby take on Sunderland on Friday 30th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on SKY SPORTS.

Another game from the Championship, and this isn’t the one with the dodgy Portuguese money lubricating it. Instead, we get a Sunderland side that is perhaps the most poorly-managed in recent history taking on a team that once had Brian Clough, and since then has had…a ram for their mascot. That’s about it for Derby.

Still, if you avoided the first three, you might be jonesing for a game, and after the glorious fare England served up this might even seem worth watching. Or not, it’s up to you really, as the weekend is going to be wall-to-wall football with the Six Nations over.

