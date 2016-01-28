Derby v Leicester

Derby take on Leicester on Friday 26th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:55. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

There is a weekend full of FA Cup action ahead of us, but be thankful if you are one of the many who prefer league football that the competition is getting to the sharp, and therefore narrow end. This means that club battling relegation or fighting for a spot in the top four can begin to relax a bit after the hectic stupidity of the Christmas/New Year schedule, looking forward to a decent run in.

Leicester are league champions fighting not to be sucked into a relegation battle, and with their resources stretched thin already may choose to rotate against Derby this evening.

