Derby v Cardiff

Derby take on Cardiff on Sunday 18th March, 2018, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Two of the top six meet today in a game that could have ramifications for the longer term. Cardiff are trying to chase down Wolves, who have long looked like the best team in the league, while Derby need to hang on in the play-off spots if they want to turn a good season into a great one this year. Both teams have a chance, but if either gets a win they need, the other is in strife.

If Cardiff win it could create a genuine top two that are ahead of the rest to such a degree that part of the league becomes boring.

Derby v Cardiff is LIVE on Sky Sports.