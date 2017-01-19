Derby v Bristol City

Derby take on Bristol on Friday 19th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Friday night is a big one for modern football, and these two teams should be fairly happy to get their business done for the weekend early. Both teams are well inside the promotion, or at least playoff zone, with County sat second in the table, but a full ten points behind leaders Wolves prior to kickoff. On the other hand, only two separate them from Cardiff in third, so motivation won’t be lacking.

As for Bristol, they need to just keep on trucking, as staying in the top six is about as tough as it gets these day.

