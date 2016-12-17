Derby v Birmingham

Derby take on Birmingham on Tuesday 27th December, 2016, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

These two have both dipped their toes into the cool water of Premier League football, but neither really achieved the success they craved, as you can tell by their participation in this match today. Fortunately for the fans wanting a bit of seasonal cheer there is a good chance one, if not both of these teams will make an appearance in the playoffs at least, as they are occupying the two positions directly below the top six.

The last time Derby were in the top division it ended faster than a John Cleese marriage, so they will have some nerves, but not today at least.

