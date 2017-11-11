Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Denmark take on Republic of Ireland on Saturday 11th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The last game of the day is between another pair of sides that might be ok, but still have a chance to not make it to the World Cup. Roy Keane is part of this Irish setup trying to make it to a major tournament, which is ironic given how abusive he was to managers like Jack Charlton, who managed that with far less fuss than the former United man ever has.

Still, the boys in green are in with a chance, and that’s all you need sometimes when you can call on an army of insane, and generally very popular fans too.

