Dagenham v Braintree

Dagenham take on Braintree on Monday 2nd January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

A little ditty from the National League is also included in your program this evening, should you choose to partake, and one of these teams is having a pretty good season all things considered. Although they have won three and drawn two of their last five, that team enjoying themselves so much is not Braintree, but the Daggers, and it’s certain their fans will want the good times to keep rolling here.

Conversly to their opponents, Dagenham and Redbridge have won just one of their last five and lost three, so it might be a little shock too.

