Dag and Red v Aldershot

Dag and Red take on Aldershot on Saturday 10th February, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

This is a big game in the National League, with the Shots third in the table and Dagenham and Redbridge tenth, meaning both sides have a decent chance of making it to the playoffs at least. The away team haven’t lost in their last five games, while the home team have tasted defeat in their last three consecutive matches, meaning it’s a good day to be a travelling fan.

Well, that is if you balance it against having to live in or near Aldershot, but worse things have probably happened, although we’re struggling to think of one right now.

