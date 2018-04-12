CSKA Moscow v Arsenal

CSKA Moscow take on Arsenal on Thursday 12th April, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

It’s a shame that the greatest manager in modern English football is going out on a whimper and not the bang he deserves, but that is the fate of many foreign pathfinders. Ferguson was undoubtedly a great winner and boss, but Arsene Wenger changed the game in a way nobody but Pep has in recent times, and this last season is no tribute to that.

A win in this tie would at least set them up for one more trophy, and we all know from Manchester United that the Europa League matters, when English sides do well.

