Crystal Palace v Southampton

Crystal Palace take on Southampton on Saturday 16th September, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Although their summer was mainly defined by the truculence of their board regarding Virgil Van Dijk, the reality is that Southampton signed a great new (former Liverpool coach) manager and have done well to keep hold of their best players. They face a Palace team that has been described as a joke of late due to their sacking of Frank de Boer after just four games, which will mean the Eagles are most likely extremely motivated to prove the critics wrong.

Whoever wins is unlikely to go on a Leicester City style run, either to a Thai brothel or the title, but every victory is precious and both sides will see this as a chance.

