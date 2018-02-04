Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Palace take on Newcastle on Sunday 4th February, 2018, with kickoff at 14:115. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Nether of these teams are particularly glamorous, with Newcastle teaming a top level manager with some Championship players for that ‘not really thinking about it’ look every club wants. Many people with opinions drawn straight from twitter mocked Palace when they hired Roy Hodgson, which is another great example of why you should avoid twitter if you want to actually understand the game they call beautiful.

This will probably be a home win, but there is always a chance the Newcastle boys will have one of those rare days when they actually look like they belong at this level.

