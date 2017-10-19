Crvena Zvezda v Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda take on Arsenal on Thursday 19th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Arsenal are not very good at the moment, and the majority of stories surrounding the club seem to concern the possibility that their best players are going to leave pretty soon as well. With that in mind, the sheer hysterical weeping their fans engage in almost seems justified, but only almost, as they still act like a group of young girls who have just heard that One Direction are about to go their separate ways.

As for Crvena Zvezda, they used to be called Red Star Belgrade, but apparently that ubiquitous and famous old name is nowhere near as appealing as an unpronounceable title with a bunch of letters from the arse end of the alphabet.

