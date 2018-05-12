Coventry v Notts County

Coventry take on Notts County on Saturday 12th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The number of teams in the playoffs that used to be in the top division should be a scary reminder to anyone not in the top six that things can go very wrong, very quickly. Coventry, Boro and Villa have all had recent stops in the big league, and this year they are all battling to get up a division having fallen away.

The winner of this game isn’t through, but if County can get the victory they will be very confident taking that back home.

